Society Four babies in Belgrade died of whooping cough, growing number of children fallen ill Four babies died from whooping cough at the Mother and Child Institute in Belgrade. Source: rts.rs Wednesday, January 31, 2024 | 09:49

Dr. Vladislav Vukomanović, cardiologist and manager of the pediatric clinic at the Institute for Mother and Child Health Care of Serbia "Dr. Vukan Čupić", stated for RTS this morning that four babies died of whooping cough in Belgrade, while the number of children with a severe clinical picture is increasing.



"Unfortunately, small children, infants up to four months old can develop a very severe clinical picture, which in our country ended with the death of four children," says Dr. Vukomanović.



As he added, one child is currently on a ventilator, which means that the baby is very endangered.



"There are about 70 children with whooping cough, half of them are hospitalized and this indicates a growing number of children with a severe clinical picture," says Dr. Vukomanović for RTS.