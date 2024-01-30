Society Incident after the trial for the "Ribnikar" massacre: What are you looking at? PHOTO The parents of K. K., who killed nine classmates and a security guard at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade, were in court again today. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 30, 2024 | 13:12 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bg

The trial began at 10:30 a.m. and ended a little after 12:00 p.m.



According to the media, the Kecmanovic spouses did not present their defense, but there was an argument in the courtroom.



The defense requested that the trial be opened to the public, and the attorneys requested that the parents attend their presentation of the defense, because they will not testify, as they have no knowledge of the criminal offense for which the Kecmanović spouses are accused.



When the hearing ended, Miljana Kecmanović came out and looked at the pictures of the murdered children, and their parents shouted at her: "What are you looking at, you evil".



Then Kecmanović's defense attorneys went to the prosecutor, who was next to him, while Miljana remained standing on the stairs not far from there.