Society Parents of the killer boy in court today The parents of K.K., who killed nine peers and a security guard at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade, are appearing in court again today. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 30, 2024 | 09:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

The High Court in Belgrade announced that the trial is expected to continue at 10:30 a.m.



Just to reiterate, the parents of K. K., Miljana and Vladimir Kecmanović appeared before the court yesterday and pleaded "not guilty" at a start of the trial.



Yesterday, before the opening statements and brief statement of the accused, among whom are the boy's parents and the person in charge of the "Partizan Practical Shooting" shooting club, as well as the instructor at that club, the court decided that the entire trial would be closed to the public.



According to the media, today after the opening statements, the parents of K.K. will be given the opportunity to present a detailed defense.