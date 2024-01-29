Society The court immediately made a decision; Spouses Kecmanovic in tears denied guilt VIDEO The trial of the spouses Vladimir and Miljana Kecmanović, the parents of the minor who committed the massacre on May 3 last year, began today in the High Court. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, January 29, 2024 | 18:40 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NEMANJA JOVANOVIĆ/ bg

According to unofficial information from the media, the accused Kecmanović spouses, the president of the shooting club "Partizan practical shooting" and the instructor at that club denied guilt.



The trial was interrupted at the very beginning, and then closed to the public. The defendants briefly pleaded not guilty, denying the commission of the crime.



The Prosecutor of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office, Nikola Uskoković, read the indictment today, and according to the media, the continuation has been announced for tomorrow.



After the hearing, the lawyer representing the Kecmanović family, Irina Borović, pointed out that she believes that the court's decision to shut down the public has been hasty, and that she hopes that Judge Zoran Božović will reconsider that decision. Let's remind you that Miljana Kecmanović, the mother of K. K., came to the Palace of Justice earlier today, accompanied by a lawyer. The father of the boy-murderer, Vladimir Kecmanović, entered the courtroom with handcuffs on his hands and walked past Miljana Kecmanović, nodding to her, however, they did not communicate.



When Vladimir Kecmanović was brought into the courtroom, Miljana burst into tears, and he too cried when he sat on the dock. Kecmanović wiped away his tears several times with a handkerchief. The parents of the victims, who came to the trial, sat behind them.

The public is excluded: Kecmanović's lawyer requested the opposite

On the other hand, lawyer Borivoje Borović, who represents the Kecmanović family, requested that the trial be opened to the public and pointed out that they will not have questions about the children.



He said that it is very important that the trial be open to the public because Senior Public Prosecutor Nenad Stefanović visited the father of the boy-murderer and told him to sign a plea agreement, otherwise his wife would be charged and the child would be sent to foster care family in Bosnia.

The owner of the shooting range and the trainer are also present

The owner of the shooting range where the boy practiced shooting, Ratko Ivanović, and the trainer Nemanja Marinković were also present at the trial.



As a reminder, Miljana Kecmanović is charged with the criminal offense of illegal production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances, while Vladimir Kecmanović is charged with the criminal offense of a serious offense against general security.



During the extraordinary address of the Chief Public Prosecutor of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade, it was revealed that the DNA trace of Miljana Kecmanović was found on a shell casing that was found near the door in the history classroom, where on May 3 her son killed nine peers and a school guard.



For Miljana Kecmanović, the prosecution proposed a prison sentence of two and a half years.