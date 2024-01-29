Society Mother of the killer boy arrived at the trial The mother of the killer boy, M.K., arrived at the Palace of Justice for the trial on the indictment of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade. Source: Blic Monday, January 29, 2024 | 11:28 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NEMANJA JOVANOVIĆ/ bg

According to the indictment, together with her husband, V.K., she is accused of having allowed the boy's killers to use weapons.



At today's trial, they should present their defense and have the indictment read to them.



Just to reiterate, M.K. is charged with the crime of "illegal production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive materials", while Vladimir is charged with the crime of "serious offense against general security".