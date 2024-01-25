Society "Directly with Minja Miletić" on B92 From now on, viewers of B92 can watch Minja Miletić's show, which is broadcast on the Euronews channel, every Thursday at 20:00. ​ Source: B92 Thursday, January 25, 2024 | 17:58 Tweet Share

The show deals with analysis of current events, interviews with experts and political leaders and provides space for discussions that are relevant to citizens.



In tonight's show, you can find out if the representatives of the government and the opposition can sit at the same table? What are the plans for Belgrade, and what are the plans for the republic after the elections? Who negotiates with whom and about what?



Vladimir Djukanović, a member of the Serbian Progressive Party presidency, and Predrag Marsenić, vice president of the New Democratic Party of Serbia, will speak in the show "Directly with Minja Miletić".