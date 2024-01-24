Society Big fire in the spa near Sombor, emergency evacuation: "Bigger disaster was avoided" Tonight, there was a big fire in the spa in Bezdan near Sombor. Source: SOinfo.org Wednesday, January 24, 2024 | 23:30 Tweet Share EPA/ANCHO GOSH ISRAEL OUT

All staff members and about seventy patients were evacuated and there were no casualties or injuries.



The fire broke out between 19:00 and 20:00, and the roof structure and the building above the thermal pools are on fire.



The Sombor firefighters joined in extinguishing the fire, there are at least seven fire trucks and about fifty firefighters from DVD Bezdan, Bački Breg and Bački Monoštor.



The material damage is great, and the investigation will determine how the fire started. The therapy block burned to the ground, but the other buildings of the Bezdan Spa also burned: paraffin block, electrotherapy, swimming pool.



Extinguishing the fire was also made more difficult by the fact that some hydrants were not working, so it was not possible to adequately fill the firefighting equipment with water.

The fire is still intense and thick, pungent smelling smoke is spreading around. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and the investigation will most likely be carried out tomorrow morning.



The mayor of Sombor, Antonio Ratković, is also on the spot, and members of the administration of the Sombor hospital, to which the spa in Bezdan belongs.



"With the quick reaction of the firefighters, an even bigger disaster was avoided, around two thousand square meters of the roof was on fire. The most important thing is that there are no human victims, and the material damage is certainly huge! It is important that all patients are taken care of, the fire will be localized, and an investigation will be carried out tomorrow morning," said Mayor Antonio Ratković.

Director of the General Hospital "Dr. Radivoj Simonović", Dr. Dragan Rastović, stated that the fire in Bezdan spa started on the roof of the therapeutic block and swimming pool.



"The patients were not in danger, because the fire broke out above the therapy block. There were 59 patients, they are taken care of and safe. We cannot say with certainty what caused the fire," said Dr. Dragan Rastović, director of the Sombor hospital.