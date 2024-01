Society The building of the First Basic Court was evacuated - the police present on the scene The building of the First Basic Court in Belgrade was evacuated today after a bomb threat was reported. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 24, 2024 | 12:57 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Bits And Splits

As Tanjug was told in the Ministry of the Interior, the police received a report about an alleged bomb in the building of the First Basic Court in Nikola Tesla Boulevard at 11:10 am.



The building has been evacuated, and the police investigation is ongoing.