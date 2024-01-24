Society Grujičić: The autopsy report of the baby has not been completed yet Minister of Health Danica Grujicic said that the autopsy of the baby who died after birth in the hospital in Sremska Mitrovica has not yet been completed. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 24, 2024 | 11:11 Tweet Share Foto: Milos Tesic/ATAImages

Grujičić emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that we should wait to determine what really happened.



Grujičić commented on the allegations in some media that the autopsy report of the baby who died on January 12 was completed, and according to which the death allegedly occurred as a result of a violent birth, stating that the autopsy report is not complete, but that it was information from the discharge list from the Institute for Children's Health Care and Youth in Novi Sad.



"Colleagues very correctly wrote the first part of the discharge list, what happened to the child, how the child was admitted, what they did, what measures they took, and that is really correct. This discharge list should have ended with the fact that it judicial, that is, any kind of autopsy, was requested. However, they gave themselves the right to interpret the reason for death," said Grujicic.



Grujičić emphasized that the conclusion on the cause of death is made either by forensic doctors or forensic medical boards and that one should wait for the results of those findings, without making premature conclusions.



She added that with every intervention there is a possibility of complications, but that there is also a permissible percentage of complications and that the behavior of doctors and nurses largely depends on domestic upbringing and members of hospital management who should respond to patients' complaints.