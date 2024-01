Society These images reflect all the drama and hell of the fire PHOTO The Chinese shopping center in Block 70 caught fire this morning just before 7 o'clock. ​ Source: B92 Wednesday, January 24, 2024 | 10:02 Tweet Share Foto: b92.net/Saša Tomić

76 firefighters and 25 fire trucks are trying to contain the fire, while helicopters are helping them from the air.



Photos from the scene document the size and severity of the fire, showing flames engulfing the shopping center and black smoke spreading throughout the city.

