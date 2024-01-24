Society Explosions resound in New Belgrade, helicopters have arrived: Fire is spreading VIDEO The fire that broke out in the Chinese shopping center in Block 70 has started to spread, and according to the latest information, helicopters extinguish it. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 24, 2024 | 09:39 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ OMK MUP REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/bs

In the course of live phone-in news report on TV Prva, new explosions were heard.



The head of the Department for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Luka Čaušić, told TV Prva that the fire was reported at 6:57 a.m. and that the teams arrived in just a few minutes, but that the fire had already flared up.



As he stated, all forces are focused on extinguishing this fire.



He also pointed out that there is a large amount of fuel and that it is difficult to resolve it.



"I hope there will be no human casualties, explosions are heard, we are trying to persuade people not to enter to save their property, the situation is complex," said the head of the emergency department, Luka Čaušić.