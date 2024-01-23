Society Sky above Belgrade was "burning" PHOTO Many residents of Belgrade noticed that the sky looked particularly fascinating this morning. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 23, 2024 | 08:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The colors of the sky left many breathless, so it's no surprise that social media users decided to share their delight with others.



According to the RHMZ forecast, in the morning and before noon in the north and west of Serbia, it will be cloudy with mixed precipitation: snow and rain, which will locally freeze on the ground.



During the day, this cloudiness will move towards the south and east of the country with the weakening of precipitation, but also with the simultaneous clearing of light from the north-west of Serbia. Wind weak to moderate, southerly in the morning, westerly and northwesterly during the day, increasing in Timok Krajina.



The lowest temperature ranges from -12 to -2, in some basins and in the southeast of Serbia it is locally even lower, and the highest temperatures will range from 2 to 7 degrees Celsius.



RHMZ also issued three warnings, one of which is for the Belgrade area for rain that will freeze on the ground.