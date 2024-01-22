Society New violence in the maternity hospital Mother S. J. from Vranje also reported to the police doctor Z. A, a gynecologist at Health Center Vranje, it was confirmed by Prosecutor's Office in Vranje. ​ Source: Blic Monday, January 22, 2024 | 11:40 Tweet Share Ilustracija/Foto: sukanya sitthikongsak/Shutterstock

Also, the woman in labor reported Dr. N.A., also a gynecologist at the Vranje maternity hospital, to the police.



Based on the report, the damaged woman who gave birth to a baby claims that the doctors acted unprofessionally during the delivery, that they shouted at the woman during the delivery, that the doctor did not want to give birth by caesarean section, but insisted on giving birth naturally, as well as that they used a vacuum after that and that most likely this way of childbirth had consequences for the child.



It was ordered to take a detailed statement from the damaged woman in labor, to determine who was present during the birth, to take medical documentation, to take the woman for examination by a specialist doctor according to the instructions she had already received, and to obtain the necessary medical documentation and carry out subsequent consultation with the prosecutor regarding the determination of the criminal offense.



The maternity hospital reported the case to the police on January 20. "We are still in shock, the baby is not well. The ultrasound of the baby's head showed that one side of the baby's brain is damaged. We hope that he will be fine, but according to everything, we are facing a big fight for the child's health," the mother told "Telegraf.rs".



According to her, this is her third birth. All nine months of the pregnancy was normal, and it was managed by doctor D. V., otherwise the head of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Hospital in Vranje. The Vranje hospital has not yet made an official announcement, and the prosecution has ordered an investigation into this case.



Let us remind you that the mother M. M. reported the gynecologist-obstetrician M. M. from the General Hospital in Sremska Mitrovica. She accused him of the baby's death, as well as of maltreatment during childbirth.