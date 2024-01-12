Society Military service in Serbia – 100- or 120-days service The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff will not give up the initiative to restart military service, Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević told RTS. Source: RTS Thursday, January 11, 2024 | 13:45 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane Republike Srbije

The minister said that it is important to emphasize that this is not a call for war, but an understanding of all security aspects of geopolitical circumstances, the situation in the country, the situation in the region, and, above all, the future of the Republic of Serbia.

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Miloš Vucevic told RTS that the Ministry and the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces will not give up on the initiative to reactivate mandatory military service.



"We submitted an official initiative to the military cabinet of the President of the State, the President of the Republic. We will hear his statements, that is, his associates. After that, there will be a public hearing. The last instance is the government, that is, the National Assembly, the new convocation of the National Assembly," said Vucevic.



He pointed out that the question remains whether, if it is reactivated, the military service will last 100 or 120 days.



"Our proposal is a maximum of four months, and we will, of course, if the state accepts it, ask for a time frame so that we can prepare the barracks and recruitment centers for the conditions for accepting the young army, recruits by the modern circumstances of life. We do not want let's go back to the 70s, 80s or 90s, so that these guys, future soldiers, the pride of Serbia, have the best possible conditions for life in the barracks," emphasized Vucevic.



The Minister of Defense said that it is important to emphasize that this is not a call for war, but an understanding of all security aspects of geopolitical circumstances, the situation in the country, the situation in the region, and, above all, the future of the Republic of Serbia.