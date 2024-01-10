Society Very special house: Does not need heating in winter or cooling in summer Dragiša Balanesković from Niš, does not need to heat his house during winter. He also doesn’t need cooling during summer. Source: Blic Wednesday, January 10, 2024 | 13:30 Tweet Share Foto: shutterstock, Dariusz Jarzabek

Dragiša built the house according to all the energy efficiency rules, and when he started construction back in 1983, there were only a few solar houses in the former Yugoslavia.

He says it was not easy for him, and he could not do it all at once. He built the house little by little, but he felt the real effect when the greenhouse construction was completed. Now it draws energy from the Sun, writes the Voice of the South.



"We came into contact with the local company (Naš Stan), designing houses and then we saw that there are several solar houses, so-called passive solar architecture. We were interested in that, and we were particularly interested in one house that was built in Croatia. We went there to see that house. We liked it, and the owner was also satisfied. We bought the project and started building such a house," Balanesković as reported by Glas juga.



He admits that he could not do it all at once but built the house in several stages. He remembers that when he started building, people were surprised to see that insulation was used, which was not common at the time. At that time, there were only a few solar houses in the former Yugoslavia.



"While other people used two centimeters of insulation, we used 10. When we built the house, even without a greenhouse, it turned out to be a good solution," he said.



Dragiša admits he has a heater but spends far less on the heating bill. In the greenhouse, which is not heated, the temperature does not drop below 20 degrees, when the temperatures are low, in winter, the thermometer in his greenhouse shows 16 C. The rooms facing the greenhouse only need to be heated to the desired temperature.



"We have a heating element, but we don’t use it often. Last winter, we used only 5 cubic meters of wood," Balanesković pointed out and added that he had read that such houses are 10 percent more expensive than ordinary ones. As they could not build it all at once, he does not know the calculation, but he is sure that in the long run, the investment will pay off.



They were surprised by the fact that they don't even need air conditioning in the summer, despite the huge greenhouse that lets in the sun's rays.



"During the summer, the sun's rays fall almost vertically, and the roof covers its rays, so the sun enters very little, maybe half a meter into the greenhouse. The glass installed is "four seasons", three-layered, with argon," explains Dragiša, who is an associate professor at the Faculty of Arts.



Architect Jovan Mandić oversaw the front part of the house, which brought them a lot of convenience and protection from the harsh climate.



"The glass garden that is planned is very difficult to maintain in our climate. When the temperature is 40 degrees, it needs to be protected with curtains or blinds, so we made only a skylight for the front part, it is more closed. So, they have a perfectly good temperature, it's warm in the winter and not hot in the summer," Mandic pointed out.



The laws of physics are clear, but it was difficult for investors to perform all the requirements. The neighbors were surprised, but now that almost the entire house is finished, everything is clear. We should have invested more, but now the savings are huge. For reheating a house of 115 square meters he spent only 5 cubic meters of wood.



Balanesković explains that there are still some little things left. Namely, depots (a space filled with stones) were created in the basement, connected to openings and ducts, so that the warm air that enters through the greenhouse in winter, assisted by fans, goes through these ducts, circulates, and heats, or cools in summer.



He also reveals that the famous professor Branko Lalović, a pioneer of solar energy, also worked on the project.