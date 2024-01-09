Serbia hit by the ice wave
One more icy day with ice expected locally warned the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ).Source: B92
Daily temperature from minus 3 to 0 degrees, except in Negotinska Krajina where it will be a little warmer.
They stated that it will be cloudy during the day, and light snow will fall in the morning and before noon, while it will stop raining in the afternoon, and partial clearing will arrive in the evening.
- Weather forecast for the second half of the week
In the second half of the week, moderate and severe morning frosts, also locally, with some fog expected. During the day moderately cloudy, mostly dry, and cold weather, in most places with a daily temperature of around 0 degrees Celsius", they stated.
The published weather forecast states that the daily temperature will range from minus 4 to minus 2 degrees Celsius without major fluctuations.
"In Serbia, for the next seven days, there will be moderate and severe frosts in the morning and fog in places, and in the afternoon, it will be moderately cloudy. Until Saturday, it will be dry and cold, with the highest temperature in most places around 0 degrees. Snow is expected in places only on Friday and Sunday," it is stated in the forecast published by RHMZ.