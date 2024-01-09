Society Serbia hit by the ice wave One more icy day with ice expected locally warned the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ). Source: B92 Tuesday, January 9, 2024 | 12:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NENAD MIHAJLOVIĆ/ nr

Daily temperature from minus 3 to 0 degrees, except in Negotinska Krajina where it will be a little warmer.

They stated that it will be cloudy during the day, and light snow will fall in the morning and before noon, while it will stop raining in the afternoon, and partial clearing will arrive in the evening.



