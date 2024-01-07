Society Christ is born! Merry Christmas! Today, Orthodox believers celebrate the most joyous Christian holiday, Christmas, the feast of the birth of Jesus Christ. B92.net wishes you a merry Christmas! Source: B92 Sunday, January 7, 2024 | 12:15 Tweet Share

Patriarch Porfirije will serve the holy bishop's liturgy at the seat of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the Patriarchate of Pec.



Patriarch will serve the morning liturgy, starting at eight o'clock, Tanjug was told in the Serbian Orthodox Church.



In the Church of St. Sava in Belgrade, the celebration of Christmas will begin with the service of the midnight liturgy.



Christmas, together with Easter, represents one of the greatest Christian holidays and is celebrated as a memory of the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of God.



The most joyous Christian holiday on January 7, in addition to the Serbian Orthodox Church, is celebrated by the Russian Orthodox Church, the Jerusalem Patriarchate, the Holy Mountain, Greek Old Calendarists ("Genuine Orthodox Christians") and the Egyptian Copts, who observe the Julian calendar.



The Serbian Orthodox Church SPC and believers celebrate Christmas for three days. The second day of Christmas is the Assembly of the Holy Mother of God, as a sign of gratitude for having given birth to the Savior, while on the third day Saint Stephen is celebrated.



On Christmas morning, before dawn, all the bells on the Orthodox churches ring and announce the arrival of Christmas and the Christmas celebration.



Believers traditionally greet each other with Peace of God, Christ is born - Indeed He is born.



In the temples, the epistle of the archbishop of the Serbian Orthodox Church is read.



Christmas is the holiday of the birth of a new life, the holiday of children and childhood, the holiday of parenthood - fatherhood and motherhood.



For Serbs, this holiday is marked with the most beautiful religious customs and ceremonies, which have one basic meaning and goal: to ask God to preserve and increase the host's family and property.



Christmas is always a fat day, which was preceded by a forty-day Christmas fast, which represents the purification of spirit and body.



By the way, the date of celebrating Christmas was first mentioned as a holiday in 336 in a Roman calendar.



Until the 16th century, all Christians celebrated Christmas on the same day, and after 1582 and the acceptance of the Gregorian calendar by the Vatican, differences appeared. In the first centuries, both Orthodox and Protestant countries adhered to the old calendar, which later gradually changed.



In Serbia, Christmas has been a national holiday since July 2001.