This is how Serbia celebrates Christmas Eve: Fireworks lit up the sky PHOTO/VIDEO
All over Serbia, believers celebrate Christmas Eve. Liturgies were served in the churches, Christmas candles were lit and traditionally, fireworks were set off.Source: B92
Orthodox Christians mark Christmas Eve by traditionally lighting a Christmas tree in front of the Church of St. Sava next to the Temple of the same name in Belgrade.
In many places in Serbia, Christmas Eve is celebrated as tradition prescribes.
The faithful gathered in their temples, and after the liturgy they attended the fireworks display.
The networks were flooded with videos from churchyards.
Below, see the fireworks in front of the temples in our country.
Badnje veče u Kraljevu! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AbcNVYXjrn— Jelena Medic (@jjmedic89) January 6, 2024
Sretno Badnje vece 🙏🍀🍷 pic.twitter.com/f51ZBTp2LG— Barba (@barba_nebo) January 6, 2024
Srećno Badnje veče❤️ nikad lepši vatromet u Naselju😍 pic.twitter.com/CutBed3vvw— Emilija ⚡ (@ciganka1989) January 6, 2024
Srećno badnje veče braćo i sestre 🙏❤️🙏❤️— Danijela (@NedeljkovicEla) January 6, 2024
Tradicionalno paljenje badnjaka, Crkva Svetog Petra i Pavla ŠABAC 🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️☦️❤️🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/9K62ES7tWd
#badnjevece #novisad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nj6fUi78Xe— Marijana Pavlovic (@MarijanaNS) January 6, 2024