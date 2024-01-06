Society This is how Serbia celebrates Christmas Eve: Fireworks lit up the sky PHOTO/VIDEO All over Serbia, believers celebrate Christmas Eve. Liturgies were served in the churches, Christmas candles were lit and traditionally, fireworks were set off. Source: B92 Saturday, January 6, 2024 | 23:40 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MINISTAR BEZ PORTFELJA ZADUŽEN ZA ODNOSE SA DIJASPOROM/ MILICA GAJOVIĆ, fotografija niske rezolucije/ nr

Orthodox Christians mark Christmas Eve by traditionally lighting a Christmas tree in front of the Church of St. Sava next to the Temple of the same name in Belgrade.



In many places in Serbia, Christmas Eve is celebrated as tradition prescribes.



The faithful gathered in their temples, and after the liturgy they attended the fireworks display.



The networks were flooded with videos from churchyards.



Below, see the fireworks in front of the temples in our country.