Society Patriarch Porfirije visited Decani: Peace is a spiritual category During his stay on KiM, Patriarch Porfirije visited Visoki Dečani monastery, welcomed by the abbot of the monastery, Father Sava, and Bishop Teodosije. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 5, 2024 | 12:26

During his visit to Kosovo and Metohija, Patriarch Porfirije of the Serbian Orthodox Church visited the Visoki Dečani monastery, where he was welcomed by the abbot of the monastery, Father Sava, and Bishop Teodosije.



After paying homage to the relics of Stefan Dečanski, Patriarch Porfirije told the gathered believers that peace is a spiritual category and therefore has a spiritual value.



"When we say spiritual, it means that there is no peace without spiritual peace. Without prayer without a spiritual feat, we cannot achieve anything, it is a prerequisite for God to act, for us to call on him so that he can take matters into his own hands," said Patriarch Porfirio in the monastery Visoki Dečani.