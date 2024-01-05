Society Today, the weather is changing: It affected all of Europe; What awaits Serbia? VIDEO Meteorologist Ivan Ristić, hosted on TV Prva morning program, announced that next week we will have an "ice week". Source: B92, Prva TV Friday, January 5, 2024 | 12:12 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He initially announced a significant drop in temperature for Christmas, which will be preceded by real spring days, when the temperature will reach 17 degrees.



"Today everything is changing on European soil, we have a disturbance in the Pacific that will change the weather in all of Europe. Cold air is coming to us from Russia, which will be very cold," he explained, answering the question of how such a change in conditions is possible in 24 hours.



He mentioned that this air will reach Vienna on Sunday, which is the only "entrance" for cold air in our country. "From Vienna to Belgrade, it takes one day for cold air to reach us."



When the cold air reaches our country, we should expect a sudden drop in temperature and snow, which will fall on Monday morning. "We will have a real winter atmosphere on Monday and Tuesday, the temperature will be from -5 to 0 degrees in the whole of Serbia," explained Ristić, adding that "we will have a clearing already on Wednesday, but until next week the temperature will not rise above 0 degrees".



Speaking about the temperature for the whole of January, Ristić said: "By the end of January, I expect the next two weeks to be truly winter weeks, mostly snow will fall, and after St. John's we expect a stabilization of the weather, and an increase in temperatures, and even spring temperature, up to some 15 degrees, and maybe even up to 18."