Society The second day of Christmas is non-working day - Vučić's initiative was adopted At president's initiative, Government adopted a conclusion recommending employers to allow their employees to be free from work on the second day of Christmas. Source: Novosti Thursday, January 4, 2024 | 22:26

With the same conclusion, employers are recommended to provide employees working on January 8, 2024, with the rights that belong to the employee for working on a holiday that is a non-working day, as Novosti has learned.