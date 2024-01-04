Society 0

Hacker attacks in Serbia: Why are fake news spreading?

In recent days, fake news about alleged hacking attacks on domestic companies has been appearing on social networks.

Source: Telegraf
Foto: Profimedia
As it was said, various hacker groups breached security systems, accessed confidential information and demanded ransoms. What should be pointed out is that, according to the information, there is no evidence that these attacks actually took place.

According to Telegraf, the source of this fake news is not any organized hacker group, but individuals who impersonate themselves, wanting to create panic and uncertainty among users and companies, in order to make illegal profits.

This is not a new tactic, but it has become more common in the digital world where information spreads and circulates quickly, and verification of its validity is often absent.

There are many reasons for the spread of such fake news. The main motive often lies in the desire to make a quick profit from illegal earnings. The fear and uncertainty this news causes may force companies to pay the ransom, thinking it will protect their data. In other cases, the motivation may be a simple desire for recognition or creating chaos and confusion, the portal said.

The technical aspects of such frauds include the use of sophisticated methods to falsify clues and create convincing false evidence. This can include the use of advanced deception techniques such as fake emails, fake websites, and sophisticated phishing attacks. The consequences of such fake news are far-reaching: from unnecessary panic among users and employees, through financial losses, to potential damage to the reputation of companies.

While this news is clearly fake, it serves as a reminder of the importance of cyber security and the need for continued education and awareness of digital threats. Also, this is a reminder to all users and companies to be cautious and always check the validity of information coming from unofficial sources.

