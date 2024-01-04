Society Snow's coming to Belgrade Temporary cloud cover with rain and local showers arrived in Serbia today, first in the north of Serbia, and then towards the south and southeast of the country Source: Kurir Thursday, January 4, 2024 | 11:11 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The lowest temperature is from zero in the south to 10 in the north of Serbia, and the highest from 10 to 16 degrees Celsius. Temperatures remain above average, and snow is possible only on high mountains above 1,600 m above sea level.



Friday will be dry with sunny spells and warmer than average. On Saturday, it will also be warm with cloud cover with possible rain at the end of the day and with a moderate to strong south-easterly wind in Pomoravlje and Danube regions.



On Sunday, cloudy with rain and a drop in temperature during the day. Cold weather with snow follows on Monday.



The well-known Norwegian weather service Yr.no has announced that snow will also reach the lower regions of Serbia. According to their forecast, Belgrade will also be covered in snow on the second day of Christmas, but they predict that it will also snow on January 9. By the way, meteorologist Ivan Ristic previously pointed out that an arctic wave that started from Russia is arriving in Europe. "On Saturday, the cold arctic air from Russia and Northeastern Europe will go first to Poland, then to Germany. And on Sunday, in the morning, it will be at the gates of Vienna. The gates of Vienna are important because that is where the cold air enters and directs towards us. It will take one day to reach us," said Ristić and added:



"So, on Monday morning, that cold air that originates from Russia arrives, reaches us, brings cold and snow. So, on Monday, the temperature is expected to drop during the day. So, for example, on Sunday it will be maybe 10 to 15 degrees, and on Monday the temperature will drop very quickly to zero degrees and a snow cover will form. So, from Monday, that winter, the first week of winter starts, and on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, we will have icy days with low temperature. The maximum will be around 0 or maybe a little below zero degrees, marking the start of a real winter".