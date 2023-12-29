Society Trial of the parents of the boy who committed the massacre in "Ribnikar" is scheduled High Court in Belgrade scheduled for January 29 the beginning of the trial of the father and mother of the boy who committed massacre on May 3 at "Ribnikar". Source: Tanjug Friday, December 29, 2023 | 18:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

The High Court in Belgrade has scheduled for January 29 the beginning of the trial of the father and mother of the boy who killed nine children and the school's guard on May 3 at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school.



At the start of the trial, the prosecution and the defense should present their opening statements, evidentiary proposals, after which the accused will plead guilty or not guilty.



In addition to January 29, the trial was also scheduled for January 30, Tanjug was told in that court.



In addition to father Vladimir K. and mother Miljana K., the owner of the shooting club where the boy, as it is suspected, learned to shoot, Ratko I. and the instructor at that club, Nemanja M., were accused. The indictment of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade proposed that the court sentence Vladimir K. to a prison sentence of 12 years, his mother Miljana K. to a prison sentence of two and a half years, while for the owner of the shooting club "Partizan practical shooting" Ratko I. and the instructor in that club, Nemanja M. the proposal was to be sentenced to three years in prison.



Vladimir K. is charged with the criminal offense of serious crimes against public safety, i.e. because he trained his 13-year-old son to handle air and firearms, took him to the shooting range, which is obviously not appropriate for the boy's age, as well as because he did not keep the weapons safe, as provided by law.



The higher public prosecutor's office immediately charged the boy's mother, Miljana K., with the criminal offense of illegal production, possession and carrying of weapons and explosive substances.



As the higher public prosecutor's office said, the president of the shooting club "Partizan practical shooting" Ratko I. and the instructor at that club, Nemanja M., were directly accused of the criminal offense of giving a false statement.