Society Parents of the children killed in "Vladislav Ribnikar" continue to testify in court In the High Court in Belgrade, civil proceedings against the parents of the killer boy K.K. Source: Blic Friday, December 29, 2023 | 13:29

At today's hearing, the families of the victims Angelina Aćimović and Ema Kobiljski, as well as the family of the murdered school guard, Dragan Vlahović, will testify.



The families arrived at the Palace of Justice building around 9 o'clock.



This hearing refers to the civil proceedings that followed the report of 27 members of the families killed in "Vladislav Ribnikar" Primary School, who filed a lawsuit against the killer boy, his father V. K., mother M. K. and against the school.



The lawsuit for which the hearing is being held today was filed for the compensation of non-material damages for mental pain suffered due to the death of a close person, as well as for the fear suffered. Also, with this lawsuit, a monetary annuity was requested, i.e. the future payment of a certain amount of money from the day of the judgment until the conditions for it last - in the name of future non-material damages for mental pain suffered due to the death of a close person.



At the previous hearing, which was preparatory, the lawyers presented evidence that they believe will be crucial in the proceedings.