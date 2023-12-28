Society 0

Vučić posted his son's New Year's greeting: "Dear Dad..." PHOTO

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, posted on the social network Instagram a New Year's card that was presented to him by his son Vukan.

Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav
"Dear dad, I want us to play football every day of the year. Happy New Year! I love you, Vukan," the card reads.

In the description of the post, Vučić wrote that some wished him new victories, success, happiness, but that he would do his best to fulfill Vukan's wish.

"Dad's charming boy. Some wished me new victories, some success, happiness, but my six-year-old Vukan would like us to play football every day. I will do my best to, to a large extent, fulfill his wish in 2024," it was stated in post on Instagram.

