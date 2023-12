Society The ground shook in Serbia An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 degree on the Richter scale was registered this morning at 6:25 a.m. in Varvarin, 6 kilometers northeast, RSI announced. Source: B92 Monday, December 25, 2023 | 09:21 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The theoretical intensity in the epicenter was estimated at the IV degree of the Mercalli scale. Earthquakes of this intensity cannot cause damage to buildings in the epicentral area, it was stated on the website of the Republic Seismological Institute.