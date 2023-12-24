Society The pontoon bridge on "Cartel" deliberately loosed? Belgrade "Cartel" sank last night, and as "Blic" unofficially learns, it's being investigated whether the bridge has broken or someone deliberately detached it. Source: Blic Sunday, December 24, 2023 | 13:45 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ IVA JOVANČIĆ/ bs

As they report, an investigation is underway, and an investigation has been launched, during which expert reports will be conducted, witnesses will be questioned and video surveillance footage will be taken, if it did not disappear under water.



Let us remind you that "Cartel" club started to sink a little after midnight, in the night between Saturday and Sunday. In just seven minutes after the report, units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia, as well as emergency teams, arrived.



There were 25 firefighters and rescuers from Voždovac, Zvezdara and New Belgrade with six vehicles and a specialist team for rescue and work on water.



When they arrived at the scene of the accident, they found that the "Cartel" was sinking and they evacuated about 30 people who were on the pontoon bridge.