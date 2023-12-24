Society Dramatic images from the Sava Quay; A night club sank, guests jumped into the water "Cartel" night club on the Sava Quay started sinking a little after midnight. Police quickly arrived at the scene of the incident and evacuated some 30 guests. Source: B92, Blic Sunday, December 24, 2023 | 03:35 Tweet Share Antonio Ahel/ATAImages

As can be seen in the video of the Instagram page "moj_beo_grad_", the suspension bridge leading to the night club completely sank, and the guests swam in an attempt to save themselves. Luka Čaušić, head of the Department for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Interior of Serbia, told "Blic" during the night that the rescue team reached the raft "Cartel" on the Sava Quay in record time.

Dramatic footage from the scene of the accident on the "Cartel" night club was arriving minute by minute. One of them shows how lifeguards are transporting the guests of the "Cartel" to the shore in boats.



Čaušić said that there is currently no information on whether there are casualties.



"The Ministry of Internal Affairs received a report about the sinking of the night club at the fair and within a few minutes the teams arrived on the ground: the Gendarmerie, 30 members of the sector, the rescue team. The operation is ongoing, every inch is being searched, but I cannot claim anything because it is ongoing. Dozens of people have been evacuated. The river current is strong and we are doing our best to get complete information," said Čaušić.



As one of the guests told the media, people were literally jumping into the water to save themselves.



"There was a real stampede when the "Cartel" started to sink. Some started jumping into the water and swimming to the shore, while others remained buried in fear of drowning. People were nervous. I saw that the ambulance helped a guy. Everyone panicked. They called for help," said the girl who was an eyewitness to the accident on the "Cartel".



Let us remind you that previously 25 firefighters-rescuers from Voždovac, Zvezdara and New Belgrade with six vehicles and a specialist team for rescue and work on water successfully evacuated 30 people from the "Cartel" to the neighboring facility.