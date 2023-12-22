Society Police found teenagers who ordered bomb threats in schools In the continuation of the operation, the police identified and found minors from Belgrade who ordered bomb threats in schools. Source: Telegraf Friday, December 22, 2023 | 10:45 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/AstroStar

In cooperation with the Special Public Prosecutor's Office for high-tech crime of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade, the police identified and found minors from Belgrade aged 14 and 15, who are suspected of ordering the sending of messages with threatening content to educational institutions through a "gaming" platform that they attend in the territory of Belgrade, about allegedly placed explosive devices, which endangered the safety of a large number of children and citizens.



Also, in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, the Criminal Police Department of the Tuzla Canton found and identified a minor, who is suspected of having, via the same "gaming" platform, ordered the sending of messages with threatening content about explosive devices placed in an educational institution in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which he attends.



It is suspected that the minors from Belgrade, in a specially created group on that "gaming" platform, are among the minors who were previously identified in the police action as the senders of more than 80 electronic messages about the alleged placement of explosive devices in educational and other institutions on the territory of Serbia and of the region, demanded that threats be sent, while at the same time on the platform they exchanged experiences on ways to protect anonymity on the Internet.



A criminal complaint was filed against the minors in the regular procedure due to the suspicion that they committed the criminal offense of causing panic and disorder, while a criminal complaint will be filed against the parents of the suspects in the regular procedure due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that they committed the criminal offense of neglecting and abusing a minor.



Police officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in cooperation with the Special Public Prosecutor's Office for high-tech crime of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade, continue further work with the aim of prosecuting other persons associated with the aforementioned threats.