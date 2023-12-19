Society MIA announced: Arrests due to violence in front of the Republic Election Commission Ministry of Interior announced that two people were arrested for violence at last night's protest in front of the building of the Republic Election Commission. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 19, 2023 | 12:34 Tweet Share veselolane/Shutterstock

As stated in the press release sent to the media, members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Belgrade, in cooperation with the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade, arrested D. M. (2003) from Jagodina and I. K. (2004) from Belgrade.



They were taken into custody due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that they committed a criminal act of violent behavior at a sports event or public gathering.



It is suspected that D.M. was in front of the building of the Republic Election Commission in King Milan Street last night, preventing the members of that commission from leaving the building, and then pushed away the director of Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia RBS, the injured Miladin Kovačević.



It is suspected that I.K. repeatedly threw solid objects at the building where the REC headquarters are located, tried to remove the protective fence, insulted the police officers, and then pushed a police officer away.



A misdemeanor charge will be filed against a thirty-four-year-old man in the regular procedure for the offense of insulting, committing violence, threatening or fighting under the Law on Public Order and Peace.



D.M. and I.K. were detained for up to 48 hours, after which they will be brought to the competent prosecutor's office with a criminal report.