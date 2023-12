Society There is no wayout: Belgrade has "woke up" in traffic jam PHOTO The morning rush again created a problem in the capital of Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 12, 2023 | 09:36 Tweet Share Photo: Tanja Grabrovic/ATAImages

Due to the large number of cars, the traffic is very slow on Gazela, Nikola Pašić Square, as well as in Takovska Street.



Cars also "crawl" on the Branko's bridge, as well as at the Vuk's Monument.