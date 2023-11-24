Society Chain collision near Kragujevac: There are dead and injured; Smashed cars PHOTO/VIDEO One man was killed and eight people were injured in a collision between three passenger vehicles and a bus on the state road Kragujevac-Batočina. Source: Blic, RTS Sunday, November 26, 2023 | 22:12 Tweet Share Foto: Ilustracija/Shutterstock/teh_z1b

According to RTS, three teenagers are among the eight injured.



The chain traffic accident happened shortly before 7:00 p.m., and a large number of members of the Kragujevac Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Brigade and the Institute for Emergency Medicine were on the scene.



As the head of the Administration for Emergency Situations in Kragujevac said, members of the Fire and Rescue Brigade, with extremely quick intervention, pulled out and saved people who were trapped in cars, and more than 20 people were evacuated from the bus.



Jelena Tijanić from the Institute of Emergency Medicine announced that eight people were transported to the Kragujevac Hospital, five adults and three teenagers. All the injured were in passenger vehicles.

Five teams of firefighters-rescuers, four ambulance teams and the police took part in rescuing the injured.



We are talking about people with different degrees of injuries from three cars that were involved in a serious accident on the state road, where one driver died on the spot.



They are members of three families, and according to the information we have at this moment, their health condition is stable. After being cared for at UCC Kragujevac, they were subjected to diagnostics and the necessary therapeutic procedures.