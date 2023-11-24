Society What's coming at us?! Everything is already calculated; We will be hit hard PHOTO This weekend, a large amount of arctic cold air will arrive in Eastern, Central and Southeastern Europe, the Severe Weather Europe portal announced. Source: B92 Friday, November 24, 2023 | 12:57 Tweet Share EPA-EFE MATT CAMPBELL

The worst cold of the season will hit those parts of Europe, bringing a powerful winter storm that will hit the Balkan Peninsula the most, with huge amounts of snow from Romania to Ukraine.



This cold wave is forecast to move towards eastern and central Europe by Saturday and Sunday, spreading further south across the Balkan Peninsula on Sunday and early next week.



Given the colder weather coming from the Arctic, that wave will clash with the much warmer one across the Mediterranean and the Black Sea, so a strong winter storm will hit Greece as well.



It will then rapidly strengthen into a large blizzard in Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine late Saturday and into Sunday.



Severe Weather predicts that about half a meter of snow will fall from Sofia through Bucharest, to Odessa and Kyiv, Ukraine, in about 36 to 48 hours, combined with strong winds around the core of the winter storm.

An Arctic front brings much colder weather into a large part of Europe for the rest of November and develops a winter storm with a snow blizzard in the Balkans.https://t.co/Z6ulveyy1X — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) November 23, 2023

As it is further stated, while the forecasted temperatures will remain within the normal range for this time of year in other parts of Europe, significantly colder Arctic air will strengthen in Eastern Europe, and the Balkan Peninsula will be particularly affected during Sunday and Monday, when temperatures are expected to drop below average.



The winter storm will begin to strengthen over the southern Balkan countries, including Albania, North Macedonia, Greece and Bulgaria, on Saturday, with heavy rain at the front and heavy snow on the flanks of that front.



The snow will become heavy late Saturday night, with surface temperatures freezing, with the most intense snowfall in Bulgaria. It will gradually spread northeast across the western Black Sea and enter rapid intensification by early Sunday morning, according to Severe Weather.



Central air pressure is forecast to reach its lowest reading of around 960 millibars and continue to drop by more than 20 mbar in less than 24 hours between Greece and Moldova and southern Ukraine.



This will bring intense blizzard conditions to southeast Romania, most of Moldova and southern Ukraine. A large amount and deposits of thick snow are predicted, from southern Bosnia to North Macedonia, Bulgaria, southern Romania and Moldova, to the eastern half of Ukraine, and 30 to 50 centimeters of snow is expected.



Even larger accumulations are possible in the higher regions of the southern Balkan states.