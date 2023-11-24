Society Serbian doctor warns: It has been calculated that 100 million people will die by 2050 The pandemic, which has been simmering for years, will take 100 million lives by 2050, if nothing is done, Dr Ivana Milošević warns. Source: Blic Friday, November 24, 2023 | 09:59 Tweet Share Foto: shutterstock, hxdbzxy

Deputy Director of the Infectious Disease Clinic, whom we often heard during the coronavirus pandemic, points out for Blic that doctors have long been warning about the inadequate use of antibiotics. Buying these drugs without a prescription has put everyone at risk, experts say, and has become one of the biggest global problems.



"How important this pandemic, which has been simmering for decades, is also shown by the fact that it is not only dealt with by health institutions, but it was also the topic of the UN. It is something that is not visible to the naked eye, and it is a big problem that we cannot prevent, if we don't try. And there is a danger that we will all be victims," says Dr. Ivana Milošević.



It is even more dangerous that their misuse has called into question the use of penicillin, which is the greatest invention when it comes to antibiotics, experts say.



"Every patient who is treated in intensive care has a risk of hospital infection, even in an ordinary ward. In intensive care especially, because these are patients with numerous venous lines, catheters, on artificial ventilation. And, unfortunately, we come to a situation where they get infections that we cannot do anything to treat," says Dr Milošević.



She also states that these bacteria spread to other patients, who can further spread them out of the hospital. "It is a vicious circle that cannot be resolved spontaneously," added Dr Milošević and assessed that the abuse of antibiotics will remain the biggest side effect of COVID that will not go away just like that and will take a huge number of victims. "It is calculated that by 2050, with the irrational use of antibiotics, 100 million people will die from multi-resistant infections alone," says Dr Milosevic.



She points out that there is already a problem with the administration of therapy, since many patients are already resistant to the antibiotics prescribed in our country.