An orange weather alert is in effect in Serbia RHMZ warned that this afternoon and evening a large amount of precipitation is expected in Serbia, from southwest, through Šumadija and Pomoravlje, to the east.

During the night on Friday to Saturday, as well as on Saturday morning, the precipitation zone will strengthen and spread further towards the south and southeast of Serbia with an average amount of precipitation of 20 to 50 mm in 24 hours, locally and more.



During the night on Friday to Saturday, in the mountainous areas, the rain will turn into wet snow with an increase in intensity.



On Saturday, there will be snow in the mountains, and with the drop in temperature, the rain will turn into wet snow in the lower areas as well.



Snowfall will be most intense in the south-west, south and east of Serbia, where in the lower and hilly areas relatively fast formation of a snow cover of 10 to 20 cm is expected, and locally more than 30 cm in the mountains.



The orange weather alert, which indicates dangerous weather, is in force today in Šumadija, Pomoravlje and eastern Serbia.