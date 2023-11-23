Society RHMZ: Snow for the weekend The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of Serbia has announced that a greater amount of snowfall is expected on Friday afternoon and on Saturday. y. Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 23, 2023 | 09:35 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Gabriela Tulian

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of Serbia has published an announcement in which it is emphasized that a greater amount of snowfall is expected on Friday afternoon and Saturday.



A significant drop in temperature is expected for the weekend.



"Until the end of the week, the weather will remain cloudy, for the weekend very cold, with frequent precipitation: rain in the lower regions, snow in the hilly and mountainous areas with the formation or increase in the height of the snow cover. A greater amount of precipitation is expected on Friday in the second part of the day and in Saturday.



Also, on Saturday with the drop in temperature, as well as on Sunday, there will be conditions for snow in some places in the lower regions of Serbia, and the probability of its occurrence is lower in the north of the country," states the RHMZ.



Today cloudy and cold, sometimes with precipitation

It will be cloudy and cold in Serbia today, with light precipitation in some places, drizzle in the lower areas, and light snow on the high mountains, announced the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute.



In the north of Vojvodina, light frost in the morning, moderately cloudy in the afternoon, mostly sunny in the afternoon. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly, turning southwesterly in the evening. In the evening and during the night, cloudiness is expected to decrease in most other regions.