Society The end of the strike; All employees of the Post Office return to work from tomorrow All employees of the Post Office, who have been on strike since October 24, will return to work tomorrow, RTS confirmed. Source: RTS Wednesday, November 22, 2023 | 14:14 FOTO TANJUG/VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ PEĐA VUČKOVIĆ

Most of them started working, after the agreement was signed with the Government of Serbia, while the rest will return to work from tomorrow. They expect the demands to be met by the end of the month, and say that otherwise they will go on strike again.



It was previously announced that an agreement was reached with the Government of Serbia to increase salaries by slightly more than 20 percent.