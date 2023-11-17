Society Snowy Serbia PHOTO/VIDEO Snow fell again in Sjenica and Ivanjica, and a video of a real winter idyll from this part of Serbia appeared on social networks. Source: B92, RINA Wednesday, November 22, 2023 | 10:08 Tweet Share Foto: Rina

As Rina writes, the peaks of Zlatar and Jabuka also turned white.



"Our teams immediately went out to the field and the snow is being removed from the roadway. There are currently no delays and traffic is moving normally. We hope that the rain will stop and the weather will clear up during the afternoon," Alen Mušanović from Putevi Užice told Rina.



In the Golija area, the snow cover is 10 centimeters thick.



"The teams have been assigned to the fields according to priorities. Everyone is on maximum alert, the snow is being cleared and for now all the roads in the territory of the municipality of Ivanjica are passable," said Vitomir Arsović from Putevi Ivanjica.



Drivers are once again urged to be careful, follow the prescribed rules and not go on the road without winter equipment.