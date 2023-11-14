Society Weather change is expected - snow is coming As meteorologists announce, a noticeable cooling is expected from November 23, while snow can also be expected in lower areas. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 14, 2023 | 09:25 Tweet Share Shutterstock/haveseen

Although the daily temperatures are still higher than the average for this time of year, with the coming cooling, the weather conditions are in accordance with the season, and by the end of the month more precipitation is expected, rain in the lower areas and snow in the higher areas.



Meteorologist Marko Čubrilo announces in the latest weather forecast that this week, after a brief thaw on Tuesday, there will be a new worsening with rain, while the snow line will be 1,100 meters above sea level, snow will blow only on higher mountains.



This week's cooling will last until November 20.



"On Thursday, new precipitation is possible in the north, while on Friday there is a possibility of a stronger, but transitory worsening and more noticeable cooling with the snow line dropping to about 800 meters above sea level, especially from Friday night," says Marko Čubrilo. For Tuesday, it is forecast to be moderately to significantly cloudy with rare occurrences of light rain. Strong southerly and southwesterly winds will blow, but storm surges are not expected. At the end of the day and during the evening, a cold front, first in the north, and then in other parts of the region, brings a stronger deterioration with rain, cooling and transient strong northwest wind. On Wednesday, November 15, it will be colder, in the north it will be dry from the middle of the day, while in the southeast, precipitation is expected until the afternoon. The wind will be moderate, northwesterly. The temperature will range from +7 to +14 degrees Celsius. In the evening, clearing is expected over most of the region.



"On Thursday morning, it will be cold, over the southern and central parts in some places and foggy. During the day, it will be mostly dry with variable cloudiness, while in the north, there could be passing rain in some places. The wind will be mostly weak, southwest, the daily maximum will range from + 9 to +15 degrees Celsius. On Friday and Saturday, we will have a temporary worsening of the weather, which will mainly bring rain on Friday, which can be locally heavy, while precipitation for Saturday is still uncertain over the northern parts of the region, while it should be over central and southern areas," says the meteorologist.



"At the beginning of next week, it will be dry with morning frost and the daily maximum will decrease. Next Tuesday and Wednesday, it will rain occasionally, especially in the north of the region. During the night, there will be no frost and the daily maximum air temperature will range from +7 to +14 degrees Celsius. The snow line will be at around 900 meters above sea level," says Marko Čubrilo.



According to him, the signal for a possible stronger deterioration of weather circumstances appears after November 23, in the last week of November. But since it is a distant term, it means that it is necessary to monitor whether this trend will be maintained.



Marko Čubrilo concludes that after the thaw on Tuesday, November 14, new precipitation will begin in the evening, followed by a cooling at the end of the week, especially for the weekend, while he expects it to be warmer around November 21, and then a new cooling is possible by the end of November. Čubrilo announced earlier that around November 22, the maximum air temperature will gradually increase and that then, it could reach around +15 degrees Celsius.



"According to the currently available prognostic material, the thaw would last until around November 25, when a new cooling is possible," the meteorologist concludes.