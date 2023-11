Society Accident in the mine near Zaječar: Two people died In the Lubnica mine within JP PEU Resavica, two workers were killed during separation while cleaning bunkers with small coal. Source: Zamedija Friday, November 3, 2023 | 12:38 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ bg

According to RTS, another worker was injured.



The injured person was transferred to the Health Center in Zajecar.



"Separation is an object on the surface, above the mine. The mining inspection went to the site to carry out an investigation," announced the Ministry of Mining and Energy.