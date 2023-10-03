Society The parents of the killer boy from "Ribnikar" will soon face court proceedings Preparatory hearing for the trial of the parents of the killer boy from "Vladislav Ribnikar" is scheduled for October 20, it was confirmed for "Blic". Source: Blic Tuesday, October 3, 2023 | 14:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MARKO ĐOKOVIĆ/ bg

The preparatory hearing for the trial of the parents of the killer boy based on the reports of 27 family members of the victims from "Vladislav Ribnikar" is scheduled for October 20, it was confirmed for "Blic".



It is a case of litigation based on the application filed by the families, in which they highlighted a property-legal claim due to the mental pain they suffered due to the death of loved ones, as well as due to fear.



At this hearing, the evidence that will be presented during the procedure will be proposed, and it will be said in what time frame the procedure will be concluded.



As "Blic" learns, a lawsuit was filed in civil proceedings to justify the temporary measures that have already been determined. Therefore, a total of 27 prosecutors filed one lawsuit, and the family members of the murdered were in question.



The defendants are the killer boy (14), his mother and father.