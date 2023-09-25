Society Terrible consequences: Belgrade paralyzed VIDEO A large amount of rain fell across Serbia last night. The rain paralyzed traffic and caused flooding in many Belgrade neighborhoods. Source: B92 Monday, September 25, 2023 | 08:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bs

In Belgrade, 40 liters of rain per square meter fell in four hours. More than 10,000 measuring points are without electricity in the area of Šid.



Last night, there were showers in Šumadija, Srem, Banat, Pomoravlje and in the east of the country.



The department for emergency situations intervened eleven times during the night to eliminate the consequences of the storm.



Branko Djordjević, the Executive Director for electricity transmission in EMS, told RTS that not everyone in the Šid area received electricity from the aggregates, and that now more than 10,000 measuring points, that is, meters, do not have power.



Noting that three transmission poles on one transmission line were knocked down in the storm, and not three transmission lines, he says that he expects the authorities to raise the emergency poles in the afternoon or in the evening and for Šid to receive high voltage, after which Elektrodistribucija's teams would deal with the low-voltage network.

Belgrade flooded

As can be seen in the videos published on social networks, it was the most critical on Banovo Brdo in Požeška Street. The streets are flooded, water gushes from the shaft, and the torrent of water carried everything before it.



The situation was no better on parts of the highway near Autokomanda. In some parts of the capital, cars were literally trapped in water, and trams on Banovo Brdo and in Bulevar Kralja Aleksandra did not run due to the large amount of water.



Vojvoda Vlahović Street near the bus station line 26 has turned into a river.

Moderate to completely cloudy today

Today in Serbia, the weather will be moderate to completely cloudy, in some places with rain, and in some places a shower with thunder is possible.



Before noon in the north and east, and by the end of the day in other regions, gradual cessation of precipitation is expected.



The wind is weak and moderate, in the east of Serbia and strong, east and northeast. The lowest temperature from 14 to 18 degrees, and the highest from 20 to 27 degrees, announced the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute.

Weather forecast in Belgrade

Moderate to completely cloudy weather is expected in Belgrade in the morning and before noon, with occasional rain.



Wind will be weak and moderate, northeast and east.



The lowest temperature is around 15 degrees, and the highest will reach 23 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecast for the next days

According to the forecast for the next seven days, until October 2, Serbia is expected to be mostly sunny on most days, occasionally with moderate cloudiness, with maximum temperatures of 24 to 28 degrees.



For the next weekend, it is forecasted to be partly cloudy from the north, in some places with rain and local showers with thunder, with a drop in temperature.