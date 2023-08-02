Society Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade on the photo of list after the tragedy The Internal Control Service of MIA requested the opinion as to whether the head of the Belgrade Police Department, Veselin Milić, committed a criminal offense. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 2, 2023 | 17:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

The Internal Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia requested the opinion of Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade as to whether the actions of the head of the Belgrade Police Department, Veselin Milić, have the characteristics of a criminal offense.



Namely, after the tragedy on May 3 of this year at "Vladislav Ribnikar" Primary School, he showed a photo of the list found later at the press conference.



In a letter dated July 7, the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade informed the Internal Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia that the actions of Milić do not contain the elements of any criminal offense under the actual jurisdiction of the Higher Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade, but possibly of the basic public prosecutor's office.



The Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade instructed the Internal Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia to contact the First Basic Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade in order to obtain information on whether the elements of the criminal offense of unauthorized publication and display of other people's files, portraits and recordings are acquired in this particular case, according to the statement.