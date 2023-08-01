Society The killer boy tried to escape? The Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a statement The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that certain media reports that K.K. (14) tried to escape from the health facility where he is are incorrect. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 1, 2023 | 15:35 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MARKO ĐOKOVIĆ/ bg

He is placed in that institution after he committed a crime on May 3, 2023, at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School in Belgrade.



"We emphasize that minor K.K. is under 24-hour police surveillance, which makes any possibility of escape completely impossible," the statement reads.



As stated in the announcement, the Ministry of Internal Affairs appeals to the media not to publish unverified information that disturbs the public, especially when it comes to a crime that has deeply shaken all citizens.



As a reminder, the multiple murders at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School took place on May 3, 2023, when a student of that school, K. K., shot at the students and employees of the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School in the Belgrade municipality of Vračar.



He killed ten people (nine students and a guard) and wounded six people (five students and a teacher). Soon after, the police arrested the perpetrator, who was later found to be a thirteen-year-old student in the seventh grade of that school, marked with the initials K.K.