Warning to the citizens of Serbia: There will be messages from the number 112... Weather warnings will soon be sent to citizens' phones. Monday, July 31, 2023

You will receive warnings and instructions on what to do in specific cases.



In the Parliament of Serbia, a new strategy for reducing the risk of disasters and managing emergency situations is under procedure, which should bring the system into line with the European system.



Warnings about storms, high and low temperatures, precipitation, earthquakes, fires will come from the number 112. Firefighters, ambulance, police and other competent services will participate in compiling the warnings.



"In addition to the information about the meteorological danger, the message should also contain information on advice on how to behave and adjust your behavior in a given weather situation," said Goran Mihajlović from RHMZ. How early the warning message will arrive depends on the meteorological hazard.



"Warnings of high and low temperatures and large amounts of precipitation can be issued one to two days in advance. When it comes to stormy thunderstorms, warnings are issued one day in advance to expect these phenomena, however, one to two hours in advance, due to the very physics of the process of these storms, it is possible to give a precise location when it will cover a certain area and in what period," added Mihajlović.



Citizens say that the introduction of such a number will be of great benefit.



"When a storm like this comes, I think it would be useful. And I'm in favor of it," said an elderly gentleman. "Honestly, it wouldn't be bad if people could take shelter and protect their cars and all that," said the lady.



In Serbia, the number 112 is currently answered by the police. Before the system comes to life, it will be necessary to educate the citizens, because the goal of the messages is not to create panic, but to provide information to avoid tragic consequences.