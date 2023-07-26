Society Media: Psychologist, pedagogue and secretary of "Ribnikar" punished Psychologist, pedagogue and secretary of "Vladislav Ribnikar" were punished with a two-month salary reduction in the amount of 20 percent, the media reported. Source: Blic Wednesday, July 26, 2023 | 15:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Psychologist, pedagogue and secretary of the Elementary School "Vladislav Ribnikar" were punished with a two-month salary reduction in the amount of 20 percent, the media reported.



These sanctions are the epilogue of the disciplinary procedure that was initiated against three employees by the educational inspectorate at the end of May, and carried out by the dismissed school principal Snežana Knežević.



According to the document, disciplinary proceedings were carried out against pedagogue Jelena Vujičić, psychologist Lidija Maksić, as well as secretary Nevena Pavlović, reports Danas.



Disciplinary proceedings against pedagogue Jelena Vujičić were initiated due to the suspicion that she committed a serious violation of work discipline, namely - failure to implement safety measures for children, students and employees, as well as failure to perform or unconscionably, untimely or negligent execution of tasks or orders of the director during work.



At the same time, psychologist Lidija Maksić was also charged with a serious violation of discipline, but only in the article of the law that refers to non-execution or negligent execution of the director's orders.



The secretary of the school, Nevena Pavlović, was subject to disciplinary action due to established omissions in compliance with the article of the Law on the Basics of the Education and Training System, which regulates the duties of the secretary.



All three employees were punished in the same way - with a two-month salary reduction in the amount of 20 percent.