Society Serbian Army is ready: Aleksandar Vučić issued the command PHOTO Final phase of training of members of Serbian Armed Forces with newly introduced weapons and equipment is being held in Pasuljanske Livade military complex. Source: RT.rs Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | 17:30

The final phase of training of members of the Serbian Armed Forces with newly introduced weapons and military equipment is being held in the Pasuljanska Livada military complex.



President Aleksandar Vučić attends the target shooting.



The command for the start was issued by the President and Commander-in-Chief Aleksandar Vučić.



Brigadier General, Deputy Commander of the Land Army Sladjan Stamenković stated that 743 members of the Armed Forces with 56 key military equipment are participating in the shooting.



He said that in the previous two weeks training was carried out on modernized weapons, that part of the training was carried out in night conditions, and that today's military shooting will show the training and readiness to handle the weapons and equipment at their disposal.



Among others, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević and Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilović, are attending the exercise.



Over the past fifteen days, more than 700 members of the Serbian Armed Forces were trained at the training ground in Pasuljanske Livade.



For the first time, it will be seen what the reconnaissance activity of the "Sparrow" unmanned aerial vehicle, produced at the Military Technical Institute, looks like.



In addition, for the first time today it will be possible to see the devastating effects of the Chinese unmanned aerial vehicle "ch-95". It can spend about 20 hours in the air, move at a speed of 280 kilometers per hour and carry about 200 kilograms of weapons.