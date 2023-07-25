Society Terrifying storms, the consequences are terrible. We must be ready: As of tonight... The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has warned that it will be very warm in Serbia today. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | 09:20 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As they pointed out, it will be especially warm in the central and southern part of the country, where it will be even warmer than yesterday - from 37 to 40 degrees Celsius.



In Šumadija, Pomoravlje, eastern, southeastern, southwestern Serbia and on Kosovo and Metohija, a red weather alert is in effect, indicating very dangerous weather.



In the rest of the country, an orange weather alert is in effect, which means that the weather is dangerous.



Overcast with rain, showers, thunder and a temperature drop, in most places by 10 to 15 degrees, will affect the north at the end of the day, on Wednesday morning and before noon it will spread to the west and central regions, and in the afternoon to the rest of Serbia. In the zone of strong thunderstorm processes, a large amount of precipitation is expected for a short period of time, hail, as well as gale-force winds, which for a short time can reach hurricane-force winds - over 28 m/s.



In just two weeks, Serbia and the region were affected by several supercell storms that left behind devastation, caused enormous material damage, killed and endangered many people, and the worst thing is, according to experts, this is just the beginning and there will be more and more of it in the future.

Slovenia hit again

Slovenia was hit by a severe storm with hail last night, and the Environmental Agency issued a red warning due to the high probability of heavy hail, wind and heavy downpours.



A severe storm first affected Goriška brda, Nova Gorica and Ljubljana, and then Dolenjska.



The municipalities of Miren-Kostanjevica and Renče-Vogrsko were the most affected, where the hail covered roofs and damaged cars and buildings. The hail balls were sometimes five or more centimeters in diameter.

The Environmental Agency announced that in the next 36 hours, all warnings from meteorologists, members of the civil defense and other competent services, indicating the recurrence of severe storms, should be followed.



Civil Protection Commander Srečko Šestan warned that it is necessary to follow all instructions of civil protection, firefighters and police.



He issued an order to increase alertness, which is in effect until Thursday morning.

Warnings are coming from Croatia

Meteorologist Nikola Vikić-Topić warned in Nova TV's Daily News that the weather can be dangerous and that it is possible that the strong storm from a few days ago will repeat itself.

Global temperature increase

Climatologist Goran Pejanović, assistant director of the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ), told "Blic" that climate change, that is, global warming, which has been evident since the 70s of the last century, causes an increase in air temperature, but also an increase in ocean temperature.



In the last 100 years or so, the global air temperature has increased by 1.1 degrees Celsius, and the temperature of the world ocean surface by 0.8 degrees.