Society RHMZ issued two warnings: First, hell on earth, up to 40 degrees, followed by... Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of Serbia (RHMZ) issued two meteorological warnings at 10:40 p.m. Source: B92 Monday, July 24, 2023 | 23:30

The first is a warning for the area of Serbia for high temperatures (for July 25).



"Tomorrow will also be very warm, especially in central and southern Serbia, where it will be even warmer than today - from 37 to 40 degrees," it said.



The second warning is for the area of Serbia for a sudden change in weather on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as on Wednesday (for 25/26.07. and 26.07.2023)



"Cloud cover with rain, showers, thunderstorms and a drop in temperature (in most places by 10 to 15 degrees) will affect the north on Tuesday at the end of the day, on Wednesday morning and before noon it will spread to the western and central regions, and in the afternoon to the rest of Serbia," it says and adds:



"In the zone of strong thunderstorm processes, a large amount of precipitation is expected for a short period of time, hail, as well as stormy winds, which may reach hurricane force (> 28 m/s) for a short time."